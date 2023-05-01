The First Look Motion Poster Of Arya’s ‘Mr X’ Movie Is Out

Kollywood’s ace actor Arya is all known for his action entertainers like Enemy, Captain and Teddy. Now he is all set to once again showcase his best action phase with the ‘Mr X’ movie. He teamed up with young actor Gautham Karthik for his 35th film as it is a completeespionage action thriller. Off late, the makers dropped the first look motion poster and showcased glimpses of these two lead actors.

Along with the makers, even Arya and Gautham also shared the first look motion poster on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Arya also wrote, “Here's the motion poster of my next #MrX Really excited for this one. First look motion poster of #MrX https://youtu.be/9MouF-2PTlo @Gautham_Karthik. Directed by @itsmanuanand #Arya35”.



The motion poster is all awesome as it showcased Gautham Karthik as an antagonist and he is all set to come up with a deadly mission to destroy the country. As the mythical leopard will rise again with cyber threat, the hero Arya will also rise to protect his country. He looked awesome in the video and raised the expectations on the movie.

Gautham is also excited for this movie and wrote, “Super duper excited to announce my next #MrX Along side my brother @arya_offl Directed by my dear friend @itsmanuanand. Thank you @Prince_Pictures for letting me be a part of this venture! Need all of you blessings!”

Mr X movie being a complete thriller, it is helmed by ‘FIR’ fame Manu Anand. The movie is being produced by the Prince Pictures banner.



