The First Look Poster Of Mohan Babu From Agni Nakshathram Is Out…

It is all known that Tollywood's legendary actor Manchu Mohan Babu is all set to entertain his fans and audience with the 'Agni Nakshathram' movie. This film also has his daughter Lakshmi Prasanna as the lead actress and she is also producing the movie under their home banner. A few days ago, she dropped the motion teaser and off late, she unveiled the first look poster of her father and introduced him as a dynamic and effervescent Professor Viswamitra.



Meet the Dynamic and effervescent Professor Viswamitra. The man who can move mountains with his profound thinking and ideologies.

For the first time in tollywood cinema history, the veteran collection king Dr. M. Mohan Babu and the ever charming Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna come together on the big screen. ప్రొఫెసర్ విశ్వామిత్ర: తన ఆలోచనలతో, ఆదర్శాలతో కొండలను సైతం కదిలించగల, డాషింగ్, డైనమిక్ సైకియాట్రిస్ట్ మరియు ప్రొఫెసర్. తెలుగు చలనచిత్ర చరిత్రలో మొట్ట మొదటి సారి, కలెక్షన్ కింగ్ డా. మోహన్ బాబు గారితో పాటుగా, ఎవర్ ఛార్మింగ్ మంచు లక్ష్మీప్రసన్న కలిసి వెండితెర పంచుకోబోతున్నారు.

Even Manchu Mohan Babu also shared the first look poster on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

నా కూతురు నిర్మిస్తూ నటిస్తున్న 'అగ్ని నక్షత్రం'లో తనతో మొట్టమొదటిసారి ప్రొఫెసర్ విశ్వామిత్ర గా నటిస్తున్నాను. భయం భయంగా ఉంది.

This movie also stars Viswant and Chitra Shukla, Malayalam actor siddique and actor-director samuthirakani in the prominent roles. The songs are being tuned by Lijo K Jose while Prateek Prajosh is directing it and Mohan Babu's daughter Lakshmi Prasanna is producing it under the Sree Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures banner.