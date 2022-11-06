The First Single From Dhanush’s Bilingual ‘Sir’ Will Be Out On This Date

It is all known that Kollywood's ace actor Dhanush is the first time doing a direct Telugu movie and it is being directed by ace filmmaker Venky Atluri being bilingual. Off late, the makers unveiled the first single release date and shared a new poster of the movie.

Even Dhanush and the makers shared the good news with the netizens through social media… Take a look!

Along with sharing the new posters, they also wrote, "Get ready for a musical delight. The first single from #Vaathi #SIRMovie is all set to release on November 10th. A @gvprakash musical. @dhanushkraja #VenkyAtluri @iamsamyuktha_ @ramjowrites @_ShwetaMohan_ @vamsi84 @adityamusic".

The new poster showcases the lead actors Dhanush and Samyukta in classy avatars and folding their hands. The song will be unveiled on 10th November, 2022…

Even GV Prakash also shared the good news on the Twitter page and wrote, "The first single from #Vaathi #SIRMovie written by our @dhanushkraja (Tamil) & @ramjowrites ( Telugu ) is all set to release on November 10th".

Sir movie is being directed by Venky Kudumula and it is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Ms. Sai Soujanya under the Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners. GV Prakash is all set to score the tunes while Dinesh Krishnan. Going with the plot, it will be the journey of an ambitious common man!

Speaking about the other movies of Dhanush, he is full busy with a handful of interesting projects. He will be next seen in The Gray Man, Maaran, Naane Varuven and Thiruchitrambalam movies.