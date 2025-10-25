‘The Girlfriend’ trailer launch event creates buzz

National crush Rashmika Mandanna teams up with Dasara fame Dheekshith Shetty for the upcoming intense romantic drama The Girlfriend. Directed by Rahul Ravindran, the film is presented by Allu Aravind under Geetha Arts in association with Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment. The movie will hit theaters worldwide on November 7 in five languages — Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

The trailer was unveiled at a grand event in Hyderabad, hinting at a raw and emotional narrative rooted deeply in real-life relationships. Director Rahul Ravindran revealed that the idea originated during his student days, adding that the film explores modern love with authenticity and depth.

Cinematographer Krishnan Vasant expressed excitement over showcasing a passionate love story on screen, while producer Vidya Koppineedi assured viewers that this is unlike the usual lighthearted romances associated with Geetha Arts. She praised Rashmika for delivering a powerful and relatable performance.

Producer Dheeraj Mogilineni shared that Rashmika’s belief in the project was their biggest confidence boost, labeling the film one of his most memorable ventures. Actor Dheekshith Shetty said viewers would “love and hate” his character Vikram, reflecting the complexities of modern men in relationships.

Rashmika, who plays Bhooma, described the film as a meaningful love story audiences will strongly connect with. Allu Aravind expressed confidence that both leads will receive immense acclaim for their performances.

With high emotional stakes and relatable storytelling, The Girlfriend aims to strike a strong chord with today’s generation when it arrives in cinemas this November.