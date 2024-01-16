‘The Goat Life’ builds anticipation ahead of it’s release

The much-anticipated Malayalam film, 'The Goat Life,' directed by Blessy, has been generating considerable excitement ahead of its scheduled release on April 10. Adapted from the widely popular Malayalam novel 'Aadujeevitham,' penned by acclaimed writer Benyamin and translated into 12 languages, the film has become a focal point of attention.

During the ongoing Kerala Literature Festival 2024 at Kozhikode, director Blessy and author Benyamin engaged in an enlightening discussion about the process of adapting books into films. The discussion, well-received by the audience, provided a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the collaboration between the two creative minds.





The film, titled 'The Goat Life,' delves into the true story of Najeeb, a young man who migrates from the vibrant shores of Kerala to seek his fortune abroad in the early 90s. Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran takes on the challenging role of Najeeb, with director Blessy highlighting the unique hurdles faced in portraying a character with no predefined references.



Blessy expressed his concerns about meeting audience expectations and surpassing imaginative interpretations, given the familiarity of the novel. He emphasized that each film draws from personal experiences and explores universal human emotions.

The cast of 'The Goat Life' includes Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, Amala Paul, Indian actor K. R. Gokul, and renowned Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby, playing pivotal roles. The film is set to release on April 10 in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Director Blessy, a sixty-year-old filmmaker, has received accolades, including one National Film Award and six Kerala State Film Awards for his feature films such as 'Kaazhcha' (2004), 'Thanmathra' (2005), and 'Pranayam' (2011). His documentary film, '100 Years of Chrysostom,' also holds the Guinness World Record for the longest documentary, with a runtime of 48 hours and 10 minutes.