Apple MacBook Pro to get OLED Displays by 2026; OLED Screens Benefits

Apple recently launched its latest iPad Pro model featuring the M4 chip and an OLED display, boosting the device's appeal. Building on this innovation, Apple is expected to integrate OLED screens into its MacBook Pro models within the next two years. According to Omdia, a market research firm, Apple is gearing up to introduce OLED displays in the new MacBook Pros by 2026.



Rising Demand for OLED Technology

Omdia's report indicates that the demand for OLED displays in mobile devices is projected to increase by 37% from 2023 to 2031. This shift to OLED technology in Apple's premium notebooks is anticipated to make a significant impact on the notebook market, potentially driving the demand for OLED units to over 60 million by 2031. Ricky Park, Senior Principal Analyst at Omdia, noted, "Apple is highly likely to incorporate OLED into its MacBook Pro models as early as 2026. This move could spark a significant surge in OLED demand within the notebook market."

Advantages of OLED Screens

OLED, or Organic Light Emitting Diode, technology offers several advantages over traditional display types. OLED panels allow for individual pixel control, resulting in more accurate colour reproduction and deeper blacks. They also provide superior contrast, faster response times, better-viewing angles, and greater design flexibility, making them ideal for high-end devices.

Apple's Broader OLED Strategy

Apple's exploration of OLED technology isn't confined to the MacBook Pro. The company recently integrated OLED displays into its iPad Pro models, which is expected to triple the demand for OLED tablets compared to previous years. There are also speculations that Apple will extend OLED displays to other iPad models, such as the iPad mini and iPad Air, by 2026.

Current MacBook Pro Models with Mini-LED Displays

In October 2023, Apple updated its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, introducing next-generation M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips along with minor display enhancements. Despite retaining the same 14.2-inch and 16.2-inch mini-LED displays, these new models focus on significant internal improvements.

The M3 chip features an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, the M3 Pro boasts up to a 12-core CPU and an 18-core GPU, and the M3 Max includes up to a 16-core CPU and a 40-core GPU. All support hardware-based ray tracing for enhanced gaming performance. These chips are up to 30% faster than their M2 predecessors and offer varying memory support: up to 24GB for M3, 36GB for M3 Pro, and 128GB for M3 Max.

The latest MacBook Pro's Liquid Retina XDR display provides improved brightness, with up to 1000 nits sustained XDR brightness. Both models feature slim 3.5mm bezels, a notch housing a 1080p webcam, and ProMotion technology for adaptive refresh rates between 24Hz and 120Hz.

Design-wise, the new models are similar to their predecessors but introduce a space black option for the M3 Pro and M3 Max versions, in addition to the existing silver colour. The design includes an all-black keyboard with a full-sized row of function keys and a Touch ID button, complemented by a large Force Touch trackpad. Apple's redesigned thermal system ensures consistent performance without overheating or excessive noise, even with the powerful M3 Pro and M3 Max chips.

Apple's plan to integrate OLED displays into its MacBook Pro models by 2026 highlights its commitment to adopting advanced display technology to enhance user experience and meet growing demand.