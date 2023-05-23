Live
- UPSC Civil Services Result 2022: Ishita Kishore tops the exam
- Ravi Teja’s ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ First Look Will Be Unveiled Tomorrow
- The Kerala Story Movie Is The First Female-Centric Movie Of The Year To Enter Rs 200 Crore Club
- Dimple Hayathi Biography: Age, Career, Family, Networth, Movies, Controversies
- Bichagadu 2 Achieve break-even within a mere 4 days
- Andhra Pradesh: Two dead after falling under train in Prakasam
- Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy condemns false propaganda on YS Avinash, says he is cooperating to CBI
- G20 Summit: RRR Actor Ram Charan Opens Up About His Hollywood Debut
- AP POLYCET 2023 counseling schedule released, here are the dates
- UPSC CSE Final Result 2022 Declared: Ishita Kishore Tops the Examination
The Kerala Story Movie Is The First Female-Centric Movie Of The Year To Enter Rs 200 Crore Club
- The Kerala Story movie surpassed Rs 200 crore mark and is the first female-centric movie of the year to own this record!
- This movie is also running successfully in other countries like UK, Canada and Australia!
Yesterday itself many trade analysts predicted that ‘The Kerala Story’ will surpass the Rs 200 crore mark. Making it true, this blockbuster minted Rs 4.50 crores on third Monday and turned into the biggest blockbuster of this season. Well, this movie is also the first female-centric movie of the year to achieve this record.
Taran Adarsh confirmed this news and shared it through his Instagram page…
Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, “#TheKeralaStory cruises past ₹ 200 cr mark… Achieves ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER status… [Week 3] Fri 6.60 cr, Sat 9.15 cr, Sun 11.50 cr, Mon 4.50 cr. Total: ₹ 203.47 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice”.
Even Adah Sharma also expressed her happiness as the movie is being received well in UK, Australia, Canada and other countries…
The Kerala Story is directed by Sudipto Sen and bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the Sunshine Pictures banner. It has an ensemble cast of Adah Sharma as Shalini Unnikrishnan / Fatima Ba, Yogita Bihani as Nimah, Sonia Balani as Asifa, Siddhi Idnani as Geetanjali, Devadarshini as Shalini's mother, Vijay Krishna, Pranay Pachauri and Pranav Misshra.