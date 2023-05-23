The Kerala Story Movie Is The First Female-Centric Movie Of The Year To Enter Rs 200 Crore Club

Yesterday itself many trade analysts predicted that ‘The Kerala Story’ will surpass the Rs 200 crore mark. Making it true, this blockbuster minted Rs 4.50 crores on third Monday and turned into the biggest blockbuster of this season. Well, this movie is also the first female-centric movie of the year to achieve this record.



Taran Adarsh confirmed this news and shared it through his Instagram page…

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, “#TheKeralaStory cruises past ₹ 200 cr mark… Achieves ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER status… [Week 3] Fri 6.60 cr, Sat 9.15 cr, Sun 11.50 cr, Mon 4.50 cr. Total: ₹ 203.47 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice”.



On the third Saturday in India more people went to watch TKS than the first ! whaaaaa???!!!!😍❤️ Heartening to see that even internationally #TheKeralaStory is touching hearts of so many ❤️❤️ it's just two days old in the UK …. USA ,Cannada , Australia and other countries been… pic.twitter.com/SkKOWuqVUk — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) May 22, 2023

Even Adah Sharma also expressed her happiness as the movie is being received well in UK, Australia, Canada and other countries…

The Kerala Story is directed by Sudipto Sen and bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the Sunshine Pictures banner. It has an ensemble cast of Adah Sharma as Shalini Unnikrishnan / Fatima Ba, Yogita Bihani as Nimah, Sonia Balani as Asifa, Siddhi Idnani as Geetanjali, Devadarshini as Shalini's mother, Vijay Krishna, Pranay Pachauri and Pranav Misshra.