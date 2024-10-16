The massive combo Balayya- Boyapati is back with ‘Akhanda 2 – Thandavam’

Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Boyapati Srinu are set to collaborate once again for their fourth mass-action film, titled Akhanda 2 – Thandavam. The duo, known for delivering blockbusters like Simha, Legend, and Akhanda, have proven to be a winning combination at the box office. The film was officially launched today.

The announcement was made by production house 14 Reels Plus on social media platform X. The team shared, “After a hat-trick of sensational blockbusters, #Simha, #Legend, & #Akhanda, the blockbuster combo’s #BB4 is #Akhanda2 – Thaandavam. This time, the EPIC MASSIVE COMBINATION will cause a divine vibration GLOBALLY. Shoot begins soon.”





With Akhanda 2 – Thandavam, Boyapati Srinu is expected to bring back the divine themes that resonated strongly with audiences in their previous collaborations. The film will maintain its commercial appeal while incorporating spiritual elements, a hallmark of Boyapati’s style. Fans are already buzzing with excitement, anticipating yet another powerful performance from Balakrishna.



Music for the film will be composed by Thaman S, adding an additional layer of anticipation as fans await a dynamic soundtrack to match the film’s high-energy action sequences.





With a proven track record of success, the Balakrishna-Boyapati combination is expected to deliver yet another blockbuster, and Akhanda 2 – Thandavam is poised to be a major hit.