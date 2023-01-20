The new 'Butta Bomma' is on the way

Actress Anikha Surendran, who was last seen in Nagarjuna's "The Ghost," is now getting ready for her first Telugu movie as a heroine. Her latest film "Butta Bomma" is up for a grand release in theaters on January 26. Anikha speaks up about her role and experience of working in "Butta Bomma." Let's have a look into it.



Speaking about the opportunity, Anikha said, "I was approached by the makers the immediate day I watched the Kappela. I agreed to be a part of the remake as I felt that I had to do this role because the character has a lot of scope to perform, especially in the emotional scenes."

Anikha says that movie shootings were just like vacations for her in the initial days and it is different now. She said, "Since I have been working in the film industry for such a long time, I think acting-wise I didn't find any differences. In the initial days, movie shootings were just like vacations for me and it is different now. Being a heroine now, I need to look at the BTS videos, and various aspects related to the film. That's the only difference I found in more than a decade of my acting journey. I got wonderful opportunities to work with major actors in the industry in different languages and I am proud of it."

Speaking about the working experience with Surya and Arjun Das, Anikha says, "I really enjoyed working with both actors. Arjun Das is also new to the Telugu industry. He is a sweet person and we both worked out together regarding the dialogues and other elements related to "Butta Bomma." Coming to Surya, he is so patient and supported me a lot during the shoots." Speaking about director Ramesh, the 'Kappela' actress said, "I learnt a lot of things from him. He is very particular about what he wants. He took care of each and every minute thing regarding my body language in the movie and thus, he made my work easy."

Speaking about future projects, Anikha says, "I have a Malayalam movie 'Oh My Darling' which is likely to release next month. I am also working on a Tamil project, which has Hiphop Adhi as the lead. Besides, I heard a lot of Telugu stories while 'Butta Bomma' was on the sets. If I really like a good story I will do it for sure. I love doing female-centric films."