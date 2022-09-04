The New Promo Of Ranbir And Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra Is Out Ahead Of The Release…

The most-awaited movie of the season in Bollywood, Brahmastra is all set to be released in a couple of days i.e on 9th September, 2022… The makers are well promoting the movie ahead of the release and are also unveiling a few new posters on social media from a few days. Off late, they dropped a new promo and showcased how the spirituality meets technology …



Director Ayan Mukerji, lead actress Alia Bhatt and producer Karan Johar shared the new promo of the Brahmastra movie on their Instagram pages… Take a look!

Ayan shared the promo and also wrote, "Where Spirituality meets TECHNOLOGY…

5 DAYS TO GO…

Yesterday was the first time, I saw every shot in Brahmāstra - finally finished, polished and ready for it's audience !

Very emotional moment for me, because of how long and challenging that journey has been, on every single shot, from the drawing board to the big screen!

Felt right to share some Behind-the-Scenes today, to celebrate so many years of growing through technology!(and hanging out with blue screens!) #brahmastra".

The promo showcased how the shots were made on the sets. Along with Ranbir and Alia, even Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy are also seen on the sets and they worked hard to get the right output. Ayan put his best efforts and made the shot turn into a perfect one with his visual effects.

Karan Johar shared the promo and wrote, "A journey of many years and now in just 5 days, it will all be yours! #Brahmastra in cinemas from 9th September. Tickets available in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D. Book now!"

Going with the details of Brahmastra movie, the earlier released trailer showcased how Ranbir Kapoor aka Shiva who essayed the role of a next-to-door boy is unaware of his supernatural powers. He falls in love with Alia aka Isha and then gets to know about his mission to protect the world through Amitabh Bachchan who is seen as 'Guru'. Shiva holds the power of 'Agni' while Nagarjuna aka Aniket holds the power of 1000 Nandi's. Coming to Mouni Roy, she is the main antagonist and is introduced as 'Junoon' who aims to capture the world with her dark powers. So, we need to wait and watch how Shiva will stop her from succeeding in her mission.

The movie is termed as a 'romantic-fairy tale in a supernatural format'. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva will be released on 9th September, 2022 in theatres worldwide and will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages. Tollywood's ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli is presenting the movie in four languages except for Hindi.

This Ayan Mukerji directorial is being produced by Karan Johar under the Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures. It is planned to be a trilogy and the first part 'Brahmastra: Shiva' will showcase the story of Shiva and Isha!