‘The Odyssey’ Telugu trailer drops, film set for July 2026 release

World-renowned filmmaker Christopher Nolan is all set to return to the big screen with his most ambitious project yet, The Odyssey. After delivering iconic blockbusters such as Inception, Interstellar, Tenet and the Oscar-winning Oppenheimer, Nolan has once again generated massive global anticipation. Adding to the excitement for Indian audiences, the makers have officially unveiled the Telugu trailer of the film.

Inspired by the legendary Greek mythological epic, The Odyssey has been surrounded by extraordinary hype since the commencement of its shoot. The buzz has been so intense that advance bookings were reportedly opened nearly a year in advance, reflecting Nolan’s unparalleled popularity and the film’s huge expectations worldwide.

The Telugu trailer is set against the backdrop of the Trojan War and introduces Matt Damon as the legendary Greek hero Odysseus. The story follows Odysseus and his men as they begin a dangerous journey back home after the brutal war. However, their return proves to be even more harrowing, as they face death, suffering and unimaginable challenges on the way to reunite with their families.

True to Nolan’s trademark style, the trailer showcases grand visuals and a rich cinematic scale, offering a glimpse into the filmmaker’s larger-than-life vision. The film also boasts an impressive ensemble cast, with Anne Hathaway playing Odysseus’ wife Penelope and Tom Holland portraying his son Telemachus. Zendaya, Robert Pattinson and several other prominent actors appear in pivotal roles.

Mounted on a massive budget reportedly estimated at around Rs 2,250 crore, The Odyssey is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on July 17, 2026. With its epic narrative, stunning visuals and Nolan’s storytelling brilliance, the film is already being hailed as one of the most anticipated releases of the decade.