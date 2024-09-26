The Open Couple: A Riveting Exploration of Modern Relationships

Hyderabad audiences are in for a treat with The Open Couple by Dario Fo, a thought-provoking play that delves into the dynamics of a modern relationship. Set against the backdrop of societal expectations and shifting gender roles, the play follows a couple's tumultuous journey as they experiment with the idea of an 'open' relationship.

As their once-stable union starts to fall apart, the drama unfolds through sharp wit and humor, paired with moments of vulnerability. Dario Fo masterfully explores themes like trust, communication, and the complexities of love, making the audience reflect on the realities of human connection. With rapid-fire dialogue and unpredictable twists, The Open Couple keeps viewers hooked, offering an intense emotional ride and a deep dive into contemporary relationships.

About the Cast and Crew

The play features a talented team led by Vaishali Bisht, a seasoned theatre professional who has been active in Hyderabad’s theatre scene since 1996. A graduate of the University of Kent, Vaishali has written, directed, and acted in numerous plays. She is also a co-founder of the Hyderabad Children’s Theatre Festival, India’s largest festival for young audiences.

Joining her is Rohan Joshi, a versatile actor from Delhi who has made his mark in films like Mission Mangal and Axone. Having been part of over 50 commercials and web series, Rohan recently made his theatre debut with Rajat Kapoor’s Karamjale Brothers.

The play is directed by Faraz Khan, a London-trained actor and director from LAMDA. With a rich career in theatre, film, and voice artistry, Faraz is known for collaborating with prominent filmmakers and adapting literary classics.

This experienced production promises to leave a lasting impression on Hyderabad’s theatre enthusiasts with its raw emotional intensity and nuanced exploration of love and relationships.















