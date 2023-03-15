  • Menu
The OTT release date for Pathaan has been confirmed.

The movie 'Pathaan', starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone and directed by Siddharth Anand, was released on January 25, 2023, and turned out to be a huge success at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film in the history of Indian cinema.

The OTT platform Amazon Prime Video has now officially announced that the movie will be available for streaming on its platform from March 25, 2023, in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, with an extended version also set to be released. Along with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, the film features John Abraham as the antagonist and Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana, Salman Khan, and others in key roles. Yash Raj Films produced the movie on a massive budget, with Vishal Sheykhar providing the soundtracks for this blockbuster.

