‘The Paradise’ single ‘Aaya Sher’ will release on Feb 24

Natural Star Nani's birthday will be marked with mayhem as the first single from 'The Paradise', titled ‘Aaya Sher,’ releases on February 24.

Natural Star Nani is presently busy shooting his much-awaited pan-world spectacle 'The Paradise', being ambitiously helmed by director Srikanth Odela of ‘Dara’ fame. Sudhakar Cherukuri is backing the project on a monumental scale under the SLV Cinemas banner. The title glimpse, followed by the first-look posters, has already garnered a massive response and heightened the buzz around the movie. Now, the makers have come up with a big update.

The team is gearing up for a special birthday celebration for Nani on February 24. The makers of 'The Paradise' have locked that date to unveil the film’s first single, the goosebump-inducing and mayhem-creating introduction track ‘Aaya Sher,’ setting the stage for the movie’s promotional campaign.

The song has already been filmed on a gigantic set filled with hundreds of dancers, designed to present Nani in a fierce, massy avatar. Composer Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander has delivered a thumping mass number, while choreographer Sudhan Master has crafted dynamic formations aimed at turning the track into a visual spectacle. The team believes the number will immediately connect with fans and movie buffs alike and serve as a celebratory birthday treat.

The film also features Mohan Babu, Bollywood actor Raghav Juyal, and Sampoornesh Babu in prominent roles.

Ch Sai handles cinematography, Navin Nooli serves as the editor, and Avinash Kolla leads production design. 'The Paradise' is scheduled for a pan-world release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali, Spanish, and English.