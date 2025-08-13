  • Menu
‘The Paradise’ spark video released

Natural Star Nani is redefining intensity with his next big venture, ‘The Paradise’, a gripping action drama directed by ‘Dasara’ fame Srikanth Odela....

Natural Star Nani is redefining intensity with his next big venture, ‘The Paradise’, a gripping action drama directed by ‘Dasara’ fame Srikanth Odela. With two fierce first-look posters, the film is already shaking up expectations and signaling a bold new chapter in Nani’s career. Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner, ‘The Paradise’ isn’t just aiming for scale — it’s aiming for impact. Meanwhile, a thunderous behind-the-scenes glimpse titled ‘Spark of Paradise’ is out now.

Set against the backdrop of an unforgiving prison world, the ‘Spark of Paradise’ video offers a thrilling sneak peek into a high-octane sequence shot over 15 intense days at Ramoji Film City. In it, Nani’s character prepares for a deadly confrontation — alone, unarmed, and unfazed, as fellow prisoners close in with swords drawn. What should be a moment of panic instead becomes a display of unshakable power, with Jadal remaining seated, daring the storm to strike.

Sporting thick twin braids and a scarred, rugged look, Nani exudes silent dominance. Whether seated calmly as chaos erupts around him or staring down a horde of armed inmates with icy resolve, this character speaks volumes without uttering a word.

Srikanth Odela’s audacious vision is evident throughout — from character design to every cinematic detail — even though ‘The Paradise’ is only his second movie. Sudhakar Cherukuri is mounting the project ambitiously, with production values that look top-notch.

The film’s raw, grounded tone is amplified by Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander’s electrifying background score, which injects pulse-pounding urgency into every frame.

With Raghav Juyal making his Tollywood debut in a key role, and an ensemble of powerful characters adding to the narrative, the film is gearing up to deliver both spectacle and substance.

Slated for a global release on March 26, 2026, in eight languages — including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, English, and Spanish — ‘The Paradise’ is positioning itself as one of Indian cinema’s most anticipated action dramas.

