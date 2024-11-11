‘The Raja Saab’ actress looks ethereal

Malavika Mohanan, who recently wowed audiences with her bold and intense performance in Yudhra, is now set to create magic on the big screen alongside superstar Prabhas in the highly anticipated film, The Raja Saab. Fans are buzzing with excitement to see the chemistry between these two talented actors, marking their first collaboration.

As the anticipation builds for their on-screen pairing, Malavika has been treating her followers to stunning glimpses of her fashion-forward looks. In her latest social media post, the actress looked ethereal in a sequined cream lehenga, paired with a matching blouse and a flowy dupatta. The traditional ensemble has left fans swooning over her elegance and style.

But it’s not just The Raja Saab that has Malavika’s schedule packed. The actress is also busy with the filming of the Tamil action-drama Sardar 2, which has further amplified her presence in the South Indian film industry. With a diverse lineup of projects, Malavika continues to impress her fans and expand her horizons in the world of cinema.

From her impactful performances to her captivating fashion statements, Malavika Mohanan is proving to be a force to be reckoned with. As she gears up for the release of The Raja Saab, audiences are eager to see what this talented star has in store. The film is expected to be a major release, adding another feather to Malavika’s flourishing career.



























