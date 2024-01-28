The role and nature of film criticism have undergone a substantial transformation over the years, leading to a reevaluation of the term "film critic" and the purpose they serve. In bygone eras, those tasked with reviewing films were often journalists with multiple responsibilities, occasionally chosen due to their passion for cinema or merely as the editor's preferred candidate.

Film reviewers enjoyed a somewhat leisurely role, relishing the opportunity to watch movies for free and indulging in refreshments during intervals at press screenings held a few days before a film's official release. These screenings were a privilege that film critics cherished, and their opinions carried weight, particularly in B-rung publications and vernacular media.

In the pre-digital age dominated by print media, the influence of reviewers was largely dependent on the headlines they could generate, often influenced by interactions with the film's lead actors, public relations professionals, and the weight of sealed envelopes. However, the impact of reviews was mainly confined to lesser-known publications and regional media, as the majority of the audience focused on word-of-mouth recommendations.

Fast-forward to the present, and the landscape has taken a perplexing turn. The influence of film reviewers has diminished, with many now operating under certain conditions imposed by production houses and PR machinery. Reviewers often come with riders, expected to deliver favorable reviews, or risk losing invitations to future events. This shift has resulted in a limited vocabulary, with repetitive phrases in reviews that are carefully curated for advertisements.

The rise of digital media has further diluted the significance of film critics, as anyone can now register a portal and become a reviewer at a minimal cost. This has led to an abundance of reviewers, each seemingly obligated to give glowing reviews with three to five stars. The digital era has commodified film reviewing, turning it into a business where star ratings are sold along with reviews.

Despite this shift, the impact of reviews on a filmmaker's success remains questionable. While stars may benefit from positive reviews in the form of more assignments, the audience seems to rely more on genuine word-of-mouth and less on manufactured critical acclaim. The relationship between filmmakers, PR machinery, and reviewers has become increasingly transactional, raising questions about the authenticity of the entire review ecosystem.