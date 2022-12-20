'The Soul Of Vaarasudu' Promo Is All Soulful In The Voice Of Ace Singer Chitra

Kollywood's ace actor Thalapathy Vijay is now busy with the bi-lingual Vaarasudu movie which is helmed by Tollywood's young filmmaker Vamshi. As the film is slated to release on the occasion of the Pongal festival, the makers dropped the promo of a beautiful song and named it 'The Soul Of Vaarasudu'. It is crooned by legendary singer Chitra and her soulful voice made the promo touch hearts.



Music director SS Thaman and lyricist Ramajogaiah Sastry shared the promo both in Telugu and Tamil languages and treated their fans… Take a look!

Here is Our Promo Of #SoulOfVarisu ❤️@KSChithra Amma y R U So Sweet 🤍@Lyricist_Vivek be ready to Win Many More Hearts 💕 @directorvamshi this Scene & Song Will Make People Cry & feel emotional ❣️💔🥹@actorvijay Annnnnaaaaa Love U anna ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/ny2o19fiIE — thaman S (@MusicThaman) December 20, 2022

Along with sharing the promo, Thaman also wrote, "Here is Our Promo Of #SoulOfVarisu @KSChithra Amma y R U So Sweet @Lyricist_Vivek be ready to Win Many More Hearts @directorvamshi this Scene & Song Will Make People Cry & feel emotional @actorvijay Annnnnaaaaa Love U anna".

The promo is all soulful and the full lyrical video will be out in the evening. Chitra's voice touched the hearts and thus the classy song will definitely hit the playlists instantly. This is the Tamil version and the lyrics are penned by Vivek…

This is the Telugu version promo and the lyrics are penned by Ramajogaiah Sastry.

This movie is being produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under their home banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. It also has an ensemble cast of Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha and Samyuktha.

Going with other crew details of Vaarasdu, the tunes are scored by SS Thaman while Karthick Palani is the cinematographer. KL Praveen is roped in as editor while Sri Harshith Reddy and Sri Hanshitha are the co-producers of this movie. The film will be released next year i.e for Pongal 2023 in the theatres!