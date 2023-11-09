Live
- Malayalam actor-mimicry artist Kalabhavan Haneef no more
- UP Cabinet chaired by Adityanath meets in Ayodhya, approves several proposals
- Air India in pact with WorldTicket to provide customers air-rail connections at 5,600 stations in Germany
- KCR files nomination for Kamareddy constituency
- Our govt is commencing Mekedatu project: K'taka Dy CM Shivakumar
- Odisha pioneer in designing people-centric Millet Mission: Naveen
- Diwali 2023: Last-Minute Affordable Tech Gifting Ideas
- No more in election politics -Sadananda Gowda
- Two iconic superstars, ‘Pedarayudu' Padmashri Dr.Mohan Babu Garu and ‘Nattamai’ Shri Sarath Kumar Garu come together for 'Kannappa' in picturesque New Zealand
- Minority Declaration released by Congress
Just In
The Trail: Telugu's First Interrogative Film Set to Captivate Audiences In Theaters from November 24th
"The Trail" is a groundbreaking Telugu film, setting a new standard as the industry's first-ever interrogative film. Jointly produced by SS Films and Common Man Productions
Desc: "The Trail" is a groundbreaking Telugu film, setting a new standard as the industry's first-ever interrogative film. Jointly produced by SS Films and Common Man Productions, the movie is skillfully directed by Raam Ganni, with Spandana Palli, Yug Ram, and Vamsi Kotu in leading roles. The film's producers, Smriti Sagi and Srinivasa Naidu Killada, along with Co-producer Sudarshan Reddy, have played pivotal roles in bringing this unique cinematic experience to life. Saravana Vasudevan composed the music for this film while Sai Kumar Dara handled the camera.
The first look poster and teaser released by the film unit have already generated significant intrigue and captured the attention of a wide audience and people were eagerly waiting for the release date. Now, the much-anticipated release date for "The Trail" gets locked. The Trail will hit the big screens on November 24th, and the countdown has already begun.
Notably, Spandana Palli, an experienced actor with a portfolio spanning films and web series, takes a prominent role, while Yug Ram, who previously shone as the lead in "Kanabuduta ledu," adds depth to the cast. Interestingly, the teaser hints at the mystery surrounding his character. Vamsi Kotu, a familiar face in the YouTube world, exudes a compelling dynamism in his role as a police officer. The film's director, a former police officer, promises a unique perspective, potentially weaving real-world trial intricacies into the narrative. With these elements in play, "The Trail" holds the promise of enduring success in the crime thriller genre.
So, Mark your calendars for the grand release of "The Trail" on November 24th, a cinematic experience that promises to redefine Telugu cinema. Don't miss watching it in cinemas.
Technical Department:
Story, Screenplay & Direction: Ram Ganni
Producer: Smriti Sagi, Srinivasa Naidu Killada.
Co-producer: Sudarshan Reddy.
Banners: SS Films, Common Man Productions.
Director of Photography: Sai Kumar Dara.
Editor: Srikanth Patnaik R
Music: Saravana Vasudevan
Co-Director: Shekhar Kumpatla.