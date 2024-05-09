Live
Jagan to campaign in Kurnool today
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will address a public meeting in Kurnool on Thursday.
Kurnool : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will address a public meeting in Kurnool on Thursday. Party sources stated that CM Jagan will fly from Gannavaram airport and reach Orvakal airport at 9.30 am, from there he will reach public meeting place at 10.55 am by air. He will address the public gathering at State Bank of India circle in the town.
Regarding Jagan’s public meeting, party leaders and cadre have made elaborate arrangements and making efforts to mobilise huge number of people to the meeting.
Jagan will address the public for an hour and later he will fly to Anantapur to address a public meeting, as part of election campaign.
