4,408 cameras will be set up at all polling stations says Collector Srijana

Kurnool : Collector and District Election Officer Dr G Srijana stated that all necessary arrangements are being made at all polling stations to ensure smooth and transparent polling on May 13. In a press release on Wednesday, she also said web casting and adequate number of micro observers and police forces were deployed.

Around 2,204 polling stations were set up in all the constituencies across Kurnool district and necessary arrangements have been made as per the instructions of Election Commission of India (ECI). Every polling station was facilitated with drinking water and two toilet rooms besides ramps for physically disabled and electricity. Drinking water, tables, chairs including sheds and barricading would be arranged on the polling day, by the departments of Panchayat Raj, RWS, SSA, APWDC and engineers of Municipal Corporation.

The Collector said postal ballot with Braille script and wheelchairs have been sent to all constituencies. Transportation facilities would be arranged for physically challenged people, who could not even walk. NSS, NCC cades and Scouts and Guides will be kept at all polling stations to assist elderly, mentally and physically challenged and pregnant women.

Dr Srijana further said that web casting will be set up to ensure free and fair election and also to avoid no untoward incidents takes place at polling centres. Around 4,408 cameras at 2,204 polling centres (two cameras - one inside and other outside of polling centre) would be set up. Besides cameras, 318 micro observers would also be deployed for monitoring polling. Satellite phones would be used at the place where no network is available. The Collector has stated around 1,866 normal and 338 critical polling stations have been identified across the district. Strict and adequate police bandobast would be arranged at all polling stations to ensure no violent incidents take place during voting, she added.