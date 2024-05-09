Intermediate admissions from today

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) announced on Wednesday the schedule for intermediate admissions for the academic year 2024–25, which will commence from Thursday. According to TSBIE officials, the deadline for receipt of applications in the junior colleges is May 31. Classes are set to commence on June 1, with the first phase of admissions concluding by June 30.

This schedule applies to all government, private, aided and unaided, co-operative, TS Residential, Social Welfare Residential, Tribal Welfare Residential, Incentive, Minority, KGBV, TMRJCs, TS Model Junior Colleges, and composite degree colleges offering a two-year intermediate course in general and vocational streams.