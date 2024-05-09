  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

Intermediate admissions from today

Intermediate admissions from today
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) announced on Wednesday the schedule for intermediate admissions for the...

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) announced on Wednesday the schedule for intermediate admissions for the academic year 2024–25, which will commence from Thursday. According to TSBIE officials, the deadline for receipt of applications in the junior colleges is May 31. Classes are set to commence on June 1, with the first phase of admissions concluding by June 30.

This schedule applies to all government, private, aided and unaided, co-operative, TS Residential, Social Welfare Residential, Tribal Welfare Residential, Incentive, Minority, KGBV, TMRJCs, TS Model Junior Colleges, and composite degree colleges offering a two-year intermediate course in general and vocational streams.

TSBIE appealed to parents and students to opt for admissions in affiliated colleges exclusively. The lists of affiliated colleges are available on the official websites of TSBIE at https://acadtsbie.cgg.gov.in/ and https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/, he added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X