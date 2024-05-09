Live
- Loyalties, like the fragrance of Ittar, last long in Kannauj
- BJD to release its election manifesto today
- Amit Shah Criticizes Congress in Bhuvanagiri meeting
- Russia accuses US of interfering in India's internal affairs, trying to 'complicate' Lok Sabha elections
- IPL 2024: 'Our powerplay compared to the SRH was at the two extremes', says LSG's mentor Voges
- BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro edition launched in India
- IPL 2024: I don't think we could have ever expected chasing it like that, says Travis Head
- Director of medical college in Kerala, ex-Bishop named in ED charge sheet
- Vaddiraju spotlights Congress failures
- INDIA bloc will come to power: Komatireddy
Just In
Intermediate admissions from today
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) announced on Wednesday the schedule for intermediate admissions for the...
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) announced on Wednesday the schedule for intermediate admissions for the academic year 2024–25, which will commence from Thursday. According to TSBIE officials, the deadline for receipt of applications in the junior colleges is May 31. Classes are set to commence on June 1, with the first phase of admissions concluding by June 30.
This schedule applies to all government, private, aided and unaided, co-operative, TS Residential, Social Welfare Residential, Tribal Welfare Residential, Incentive, Minority, KGBV, TMRJCs, TS Model Junior Colleges, and composite degree colleges offering a two-year intermediate course in general and vocational streams.
TSBIE appealed to parents and students to opt for admissions in affiliated colleges exclusively. The lists of affiliated colleges are available on the official websites of TSBIE at https://acadtsbie.cgg.gov.in/ and https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/, he added.