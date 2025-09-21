‘The Trial Season 2’ review: A weak courtroom drama

Disney+ Hotstar’s The Trial Season 2 picks up with Noyonika Sengupta (Kajol) still reeling from her husband Rajiv’s (Jissu Sengupta) corruption and sex scandal. Now out of prison and eyeing politics, Rajiv drags Noyonika deeper into a messy blend of law, love, and power struggles. On paper, this season promised sharper storytelling, but what unfolds often feels tedious and overstretched.

Kajol, though earnest, continues to play Noyonika at a pitch too high for a character supposedly built on quiet resilience. Her loud delivery dominates scenes, leaving little room for nuance. The writers try to balance her legal challenges with her personal battles as a mother, but the result is a patchwork of subplots that lack cohesion.

Cases—ranging from a masseuse accusing a philanthropist of misconduct to influencers bickering in court—begin with intrigue but fizzle out. The queer subplot feels tokenistic, added more for political commentary than genuine exploration. Meanwhile, Rajiv’s political comeback arc is stretched across episodes, dragging the pace further.

Umesh Bist’s direction offers moments of promise, especially in giving Sheeba Chaddha and Kubbra Sait more weight. Sonali Kulkarni also shines as the antagonistic politician Narayani Bhole, injecting some gravitas. Yet even these performances cannot mask the show’s uneven writing and reliance on clichés.

The series suffers most from its six-episode structure, which unnecessarily drags single cases across multiple episodes. Unlike The Good Wife, from which it borrows heavily, The Trial struggles to create compelling momentum or originality.

While Kajol has proven her strength in mother-centric roles, here her dialogue-heavy performance feels repetitive and exaggerated. The supporting cast often outshines her, making the lead appear more reactive than commanding.

In the end, The Trial Season 2 is louder but not smarter. Despite improved side characters, the show fails to deliver gripping courtroom drama, weighed down by overwrought performances and uninspired writing.

Rating: 1/5