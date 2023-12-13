Theatre and OTT releases this week

As Ranbir Kapoor’s “Animal” released on December 1st, and Nani’s “Hi Nanna” released on December 7th are running successfully, there were no big theatrical releases this week in Tollywood. A few small-budget films lined up for release in theatres. Apart from these, some promising content is making way to OTT. Let’s have a look at the films which you can enjoy this week.

THEATRES:

Pindam– December 15





“Pindam,” the horror drama starring Sriram, Kushee Ravi in key roles is marking the directorial debut of Saikiran Daida and is produced by YeshwanthDaggumati under Kalaahi Media. After making the right noises with the trailer, teaser, song and other promotional material, the film is gearing up for release on December 15th.



Shantala– December 15

Shantala, a dance-centric period drama based on the true events on a popular legend in Karnataka, will be releasing on December 15th. Nihal Kodhaty, who shot to fame with “Butterfly,” and “Panchatantra Kathalu,” pairs up opposite Ashlesha Thakur for the period drama. The makers have confirmed that the film is releasing in theatres on December 15.

Jorugaa Husharugaa– December 15

‘JorugaaHusharugaa’, starring Viraj Ashwin of ‘Baby’ fame in the lead, is about love, family and career. Starring PujitaPonnada as the heroine, the youthful family entertainer is directed by Anu Prasad. Producer Nireesh Thiruveedula of Shikhara & Akshara Arts LLP is positive about the result of the movie, which is going to grace the theatres worldwide on December 15.



OTT:

Amazon Prime Video:

Vyooham– December 14





Aha:



Raakshasha Kaavyam– December 15