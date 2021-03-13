Theatres are must for an actor to become stars

Winning lakhs of hearts with his humorous punches in a typical Hyderabadi slang, the most famous Youtuber from Hyderabad, Abdul Razzak, is reaching heights as an actor, too. After a key role in 'The Ghazi Attack' led by Rana Daggubati, Razzak says, "My parents started treating me as an actor after that film and now the life has been totally changed."



The beginning journey

It's a simple story like we started just for a trail to see what happens. So we did a prank video which was a scripted one and it got viral within few days. After that people started to ask us to do part 2, part 3 for the video and we started getting followers and views.

Struggles in industry

Actually, I used to do any work regarding acting, writing and directing. Before getting fame in youtube, I acted in some films like "The Ghazi Attack" and I worked as an Assistant director for a Hollywood movie named "The Least of These". I was into industry from many years, so I didn't face any technical problem or critic's problem.

Life before and after entering into youtube

Before starting youtube, I was a student of engineering and I was also doing my theatre course simultaneously. I struggled a lot in that phase of my life. I was learning acting; I was doing plays and all I used to travel by bus or auto sometimes even by taking lift. So once I started doing theaters and started this 'Golden Hyderabadi' youtube channel, people started recognizing me and treated me as a local celebrity. Days' passing on, the number of people who are watching videos have been increased and the life has been changed completely.

Family support in coming to this field

I was born in Bidar district of Karnataka state. As like every South-Indian parent, my parents also didn't encouraged me to run my life in this field because It is an uncertain thing and there will be no guarantee of earning money to run the livelihood. I faced this issue in my home for seven years until I got an offer in 'The Ghazi Attack' movie.

Sometime they used to stop me and argued with me but I didn't listen to them. I used to do what I can because my passion driven me into acting. I won 4 to 5 best actor awards among 55 theater groups. But one thing to say, my parents are my biggest support. They used to scold me but when I ask money, they used to give. Their support really helped me a lot to achieve what I am today.

Legends in every industry are from theatres

For every actor, theatre is the only source to become a star. You can become an actor, no doubt but if you want to become a star and you want influence, impress people you have to be a theater artist. Our legends from every industry are theater artists. Most of the villains in Tollywood are from theater only. For example Sharukh khan and Dileep Kumar, Rajesh Khanna.

It's not that easy to get recognition in Youtube

Everyone think that earning money in youtube is very easy but it is not that easy. The access of starting a youtube channel may be easy but gaining fame and bagging some amount is different from it. People with required practice, hard work and skill only can make a mark here.

Earning in Youtube

Earnings in youtube will vary from time to time. People think that a youtuber can earn more money through views but it has been changed few years back. Now, a Youtuber is getting money by the watch time like if you watch only 2 sec it will record only 2 sec, after calculating seconds and all the money will be calculated and given. Channels with more than million subscribers can earn more money than compared to the newcomers.

Other hobbies

Other than acting, writing and direction, I love painting. I also attended some painting classes and learned it.

Upcoming projects

A new web series will be releasing within 2 months. It's a Hyderabadi detective story. Title is "Shaikh Bond". He is a fan of Sherlock Homes and will be solving the problems and so on. It's a funny Hyderabadi character who solves mysteries. Right now, we are in search of sponsors for the making of the film, If everything goes well it will be the first Hyderabadi language detective series and we are planning it for an OTT release.