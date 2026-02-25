CM Chandrababu lays stone for Veligonda project's feeder canal work in Markapuram

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation stone for the feeder canal lining work of the Veligonda project in Markapuram district. Following this, he attended the Markapuram Praja Vedika Sabha. This marked his first visit to Markapuram since the district’s formation.

On arrival, Ministers Gottipati Ravikumar, Dola Balaveeranjaneya Swamy, Nimmala Ramanaidu, and others accorded a grand welcome to the Chief Minister at the helipad. The people of Markapuram expressed their gratitude to the coalition government and Chandrababu Naidu for establishing the new district.