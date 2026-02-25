  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

CM Chandrababu lays stone for Veligonda project's feeder canal work in Markapuram

  • Created On:  25 Feb 2026 5:28 PM IST
CM Chandrababu lays stone for Veligonda projects feeder canal work in Markapuram
X

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation stone for the feeder canal lining work of the Veligonda project in Markapuram district. Following this, he attended the Markapuram Praja Vedika Sabha. This marked his first visit to Markapuram since the district’s formation.

On arrival, Ministers Gottipati Ravikumar, Dola Balaveeranjaneya Swamy, Nimmala Ramanaidu, and others accorded a grand welcome to the Chief Minister at the helipad. The people of Markapuram expressed their gratitude to the coalition government and Chandrababu Naidu for establishing the new district.

Tags

Chandrababu NaiduMarkapuramVeligonda ProjectFeeder Canal Lining WorkPraja Vedika Sabha
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Highest HIV cases in Meghalaya, more than 10,000 people receiving treatment

Highest HIV cases in Meghalaya, more than 10,000 people receiving treatment

National News

More
Share it
X