They Call Him OG Day 6 Box Office Collection

They Call Him OG continues to do well at the box office after its release. In the first five days, it earned about ₹147.60 crore in India. On its sixth day, the movie added roughly ₹4.03 crore, taking the 6-day India net total to ₹151.63 crore.

Day 6 Occupancy (Sept 30, 2025):

Telugu: 16.67% overall. Morning 13%, afternoon 20%. Top cities: Kakinada 42.5%, Warangal 41.5%, Karimnagar 33.5%.

Tamil: 12% overall. Morning 10%, afternoon 14%. Top cities: Chennai 16%, Madurai 14.5%.

Hindi: 6% overall. Morning 4%, afternoon 9%. Top cities: Lucknow 17.5%, Jaipur 14.5%, Pune 10%.

Summary:

Strong performance in Telugu and Tamil regions.

Hindi regions show lower occupancy.

Overall, the film is performing well in southern markets.