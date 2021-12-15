This aspiring director’s film wins hearts, acclaim

Singara Mohan is an aspiring filmmaker from Kadapa district known for his recent experimental film titled A Date in the Dark which has screened at more than fifty international film festivals. After winning multiple awards at different interenational film festivals, Singara Mohan started making an Independent film. The film is almost in final stage of the production.

The ongoing project has been titled as 'Kaalamega Karigindhi..?'. It will be a one hour film for web. The film is about a successful entreprenuere recollecting his school love. The film's cast and crew is completely new and aspiring yet put all the efforts in bringing an extremely professional output. Singara Mohan love s to narrate poetically and that will be reflected in Kaalamega Karigindhi..?.

The film will have four beautiful songs too which are ready to be released into public soon. This film is specially made with an intention to take all the viewers into their nostalgic school memories. This film is Produced Singara Mohan's own brother named Siva Shankar.

Cinematography is done by Vineeth Pabbathi. Gudappan has been composing the mhsic. Vinay, Aravindh and Nomina Taara have been doing the crucial roles in it. The Team is planning to release the film in Febraury, 2022.