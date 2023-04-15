This is how much money Shaakuntalam has made in the USA up to this point.

Today, the PAN Indian film "Shaakuntalam" starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role and directed by Gunasekhar has been released. The movie is based on the play "Shakuntala" and also stars Dev Mohan as the male lead. However, the film has received negative reviews from both critics and audiences.

Despite the negative reviews, the latest update is that the film has made $125,000 in the USA region, including the premiers. It remains to be seen how the film will perform in the coming days. The film also marks the debut of Allu Arjun's daughter, Allu Arha.

In addition to Samantha and Dev Mohan, the film also features Mohan Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Jisshu Sengupta, Gautami, Madhoo, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Kabir Duhan Singh, and Kabir Bedi in important roles. Neelima Guna produced the mythological drama under Gunaa Team Works, with music by Mani Sharma.