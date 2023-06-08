This is when Vikram’s ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’ trailer will be unveiled

Chiyaan Vikram’s long-delayed film “Dhruva Natchathiram” recently wrapped up its shoot. Due to the financial constraints, the movie got significantly delayed. The buzz has it that the movie will release on July 14. This is a spy thriller directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon.



It looks like the fans of Vikram are in for a treat now. The latest buzz in the Tamil film circles is that the film’s theatrical trailer will be unveiled on June 17. Also, it is being said that along with the trailer, a couple of songs will be unleashed.

Ritu Varma, Parthiban, Aishwarya Rajesh, Simran, Radhika, Arjun Das, and Divyadarshini are playing crucial roles. Harris Jayaraj is composing the tunes. Ondraga Entertainment, Kondaduvom Entertainment, and Escape Artists Motion Pictures jointly produce this flick.