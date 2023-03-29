This OTT platform owns the digital rights of Ravanasura

Today, it was announced that the release date for the film "Tiger Nageswara Rao" starring Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja has been revealed. In addition, there is exciting news about Ravi Teja's other film, "Ravanasura." The trailer for "Ravanasura" was released yesterday and received positive feedback from the makers. The latest update is that Amazon Prime Video has acquired the digital streaming rights for the movie.

Directed by Sudheer Varma, "Ravanasura" is a crime thriller that stars Faria Abdullah, Divyansha Kaushik, Pujita Ponnada, Anu Emmanuel, and Megha Akash as the female leads. Sushanth will also have a prominent role in the film. "Ravanasura" was jointly produced by Abhishek Pictures and RT Teamworks, with Harshavardhan Rameshwar and Bheems Ceciroleo serving as the music directors.