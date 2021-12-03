'Ticket to finale' task becoming more dangerous

The episode started with Sunny taking a ball from Siri. Siri also takes a ball from Sunny but the latter claims that his legs are in the ice tub. Sunny comes out of his place and stays near Siri.

But Siri stays in the ice tub and bears the pain. Shannu and Siri scream that they are playing for Ravi. Siri stays in the ice for a long time. Sunny and Sreeram takes balls from others.

Bigg Boss says that the housemates will get medical assistance and asked Siri to come to the medical room. Shannu carries Siri into the medical room and Maanas gets her back after the doctor consultation. Shannu says that it is more painful to see Siri taking help from Maanas and screams at her.

She cries and hugs him again. While talking to Kajal and Maanas, Sunny says that Shannu and Siri are trying to portray him in a bad way and it is very wrong of them to bring Ravi as they also nominated him. Bigg Boss asked the housemates to stay away from hot water. But in the night, Priyanka says that he will feel better and keeps his legs in hot water and apply zandubalm on his feet.

Bigg Boss calls Sreeram into the medical room as his feet is still numb. Sunny and Maanas help him. The doctors prescribe medication for him and say he should not apply anything. Sunny cries as he became the reason for Sreeram and Siri's pain and Maanas consoles him. Bigg Boss plays 'Gelupu Talupule' song. Sreeram says that it is his song and cried. Kajal consoled him. Priyanka apologizes to him.

The housemates picked focus as the next challenge and the task is that they have to count 29 minutes and ring the bell. Shannu says that she doesn't know how to react and Siri leaves. The duo fight again and Shannu says that she is the reason behind his loss. Maanas and Priyanka participated first. Sunny and Kajal went into the task later. Shannu, Siri, and Sreeram played the task as well.