‘Tiger 3’ collections take backstep on India’s semi-final match day

“Tiger 3,” starring Salman Khan in the lead role, has grossed 240 crores at the worldwide box office in three days. Yash Raj Films officially announced the number. The movie is the third part of the “Tiger” franchise and is directed by Maneesh Sharma. In its three days, the film collected about 144 crores nett in India from the Hindi version.

All eyes were on Wednesday collections as the India vs New Zealand ODI Worldcup Semi-Final match was scheduled. As per the early estimates, the movie collected slightly more than 20 crores nett on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the movie earned 43 crores, which means the World Cup match showed impact on the film.

As India will be playing the Finals on Sunday, the collections are expected to take a hit once again. We need to see how the movie will perform post the World Cup. Also, word of mouth isn’t great for this spy action thriller. Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, and Simran played vital roles. Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan played cameos.