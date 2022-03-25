Tiktok to music albums, her journey is impecable

Actor, model and influencer Shilpa Chaudhary who has featured in songs like Judaiyan, Viah Impossible, Mere Wangu Pyaar, Dil Nu Pasand starring Parmish Verma and Sukh-E talks about how her journey started and future aspirations.



Tell us something about your journey

I started my influncer/ blogging career through tiktok and I uploaded my long hair videos which went viral everywhere. Then I got verified in just 6 to 7 months. Later on fan base started increasing on instagram, youtube and tiktok due to which I got proposals related to song shoots. I have almost done 6 to 7 songs and now I would really like to work with other platforms or projects."

Tell us something about your upcoming song

I have featured as a lead model in Punjabi singer Hira Thind's upcoming music video. The song is sung and penned by Hira Thind. It's a sad song and it's releasing in first week of May, 2022. Apart from this, I am shooting for a Hira Thind's another upcoming music video and this would be a great surprise for my audience. The shooting of this music video will start next month.

What are the challenges you face as an influencer?

Bloggers and influencers are often criticized for doing paid endorsement and accused of not putting up honest reviews and misleading their audiences. I feel as long as the influencer isn't misleading their audience and sharing real and honest feedbacks about the products it's absolutely fine.

It's unfair to criticize because for most of us this is a full time job. We keep reinventing and try getting better with our production so we need to invest in good equipment and lots more in order to produce better content.

How do you deal with trolls?

I don't give in to trolls at all I feel it comes from a negative space of another person but I do take constructive comments into consideration which might be a bit negative but true in someway. I like to hear my audience out. So if they are trying to convey something to me it's just fair that I should listen And if it involves too much negativity then I move past it. Or else you can address the problem with audience or your followers in a matter of fact.

How do you keep yourself relevant as a creator?

The good thing about the internet is that the audience is extremely honest. They'll tell you exactly what they like, what they don't like, what they want to see, what they don't want to see.

And I think if you are engaging with them, if you are talking to them, if you're listening to them, then, it's easy to navigate to a point, which is a midpoint between what your audience wants to watch and what you like creating.