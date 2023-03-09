Title Under Consideration for Shankar's RC15 Film

Recently, we reported that the team of Ram Charan's upcoming film was planning to unveil the title of RC15 on March 27th, which happens to be the actor's birthday. The film promises to showcase Ram Charan in multiple roles and it is expected to have Shankar's signature style, especially in the songs.

According to sources, Shankar is considering "CEO" as the title for the film. If this title is finalized, it would suggest that Shankar has some high-class ideas in mind for the film. As per reports, RC15 has already completed nearly 70% of its filming.

As we previously reported, Ram Charan will be playing a dual role in RC15, with one character being a CBI officer and the other being a politician. The makers of the film have reportedly allocated a whopping Rs 50 crore budget for the songs' shoot, with renowned choreographers like Jani, Prem Rakshith, Prabhu Deva, Ganesh Acharya, and Bosco Martis working as the dance supervisors.

RC15 also stars Kiara Advani and Anjali as the female leads, along with Srikanth, Sunil, and SJ Suryah in prominent roles. The social drama is likely to release in 2023 or the first half of 2024. Thaman is the music composer for the film and Dil Raju is bankrolling this high-budget entertainer.