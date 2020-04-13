Tollywood: Allu Aravind not in plans to ditch Mahesh Babu!

Tollywood: Mega-producer Allu Aravind is one of the successful businessmen in the film business. Successfully leading a production house, Allu Aravind very well knew how business works, that too in different industries. Allu Aravind already tested his luck with production in Bollywood sometime back. Now, he launched a couple more films in Hindi.

Apart from that, Aravind is planning to do a film with Mahesh Babu for a long time now. Prashant Neel is ready with the script and the talks are going on for the same.

According to the sources, the people close to Allu Aravind requested him to push Prashant Neel into their compound so that he directs a film with Allu Arjun. But, Allu Aravind wants the project to take off in the combination of Mahesh and Prashant.

Allu Aravind have different plans to launch Allu Arjun in the Bollywood market and he is so sure that Mahesh will be apt for the script that Prashant penned. Also, Mahesh has a huge craze compared to Allu Arjun and the fans are also waiting to see Prashant directing Mahesh.

It is best for Allu Aravind to produce the film and make as much money as possible.