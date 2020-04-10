Tollywood: Dilemma around 'iSmart' hero

Tollywood: Ram Pothineni ended his failure streak with iSmart Shankar. The film with Puri Jagannath has given him a new life. With a newly added fan base and action hero image, Ram wanted to continue the momentum and signed the remake of Tamil film Thadam. The film is titled RED in Telugu. The film is actioner again but Ram wants to change the gear for his next film.

For his upcoming movie, Ram does not want to do an action film and is in talks with a couple of directors already. Ram wants either to do a family entertainer or a love story. Maruthi is preparing a script for Ram but the actor is looking forward to coming up with a full-length family drama with a star director.

Ram's uncle Sravanthi Ravi Kishore is making plans to come up with a similar project.