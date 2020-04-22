Tollywood: Gopichand rejects Rajinikanth's film?

Tollywood: Gopichand is one of the action heroes in Tollywood film industry with good craze and a fan base. Having made his debut with Toli Valapu, Gopichand came a long way. The actor also tested his luck playing the villain in the direction of Teja for two movies. Gopichand is undoubtedly one of the best actors in this generation but he picked wrong scripts a lot of time.

Interestingly, there was a talk that Gopichand plays the villain in Superstar Rajinikanth's next film titled Annathe. Siva is the director of the movie who earlier made two movies with the actor. Gopichand has given clarity on this rumor recently.

Gopichand confirmed that there is no truth in the rumour and clarified that the makers never approached him. Gopichand is currently busy with Sampath Nandi's Seetimaarr and after this, he will act in another movie directed by Teja.