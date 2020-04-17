 Top
Trending :

 

Home  > Entertainment

Tollywood: Koratala Siva breaks silence on hattrick with Mahesh Babu

Tollywood: Koratala Siva breaks silence on hattrick with Mahesh BabuMahesh Babu and Koratala Siva
Highlights

Tollywood: Superstar Mahesh Babu is currently busy at home. The actor is spending quality time with family members. Interestingly, Koratala Siva is...

Tollywood: Superstar Mahesh Babu is currently busy at home. The actor is spending quality time with family members. Interestingly, Koratala Siva is working on Acharya now and there came a talk that Mahesh is coming on board to play a key role in Acharya.

Today, the director gave an interview to a leading Telugu newspaper where he opened up on the third film with Mahesh Babu. Srimanthudu and Bharat Ane Nenu became huge hits at the box-office. So, the expectations of their third movie will naturally be high.

Talking about the same, Koratala Siva said that they will surely come together for a third movie and added that he needs to come up with a story having a big span because it is Mahesh Babu and it will be their third movie.

Koratala Siva is confident that Mahesh would always accommodate him provided he approaches him with a good script.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On

Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories