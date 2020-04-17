Tollywood: Koratala Siva breaks silence on hattrick with Mahesh Babu
Tollywood: Superstar Mahesh Babu is currently busy at home. The actor is spending quality time with family members. Interestingly, Koratala Siva is working on Acharya now and there came a talk that Mahesh is coming on board to play a key role in Acharya.
Today, the director gave an interview to a leading Telugu newspaper where he opened up on the third film with Mahesh Babu. Srimanthudu and Bharat Ane Nenu became huge hits at the box-office. So, the expectations of their third movie will naturally be high.
Talking about the same, Koratala Siva said that they will surely come together for a third movie and added that he needs to come up with a story having a big span because it is Mahesh Babu and it will be their third movie.
Koratala Siva is confident that Mahesh would always accommodate him provided he approaches him with a good script.
