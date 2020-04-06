Tollywood: Neeli Neeli Aakasam In Pradeep's 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela Crosses 100 Million Views

Tollywood: Popular anchor Pradeep Machiraju is venturing into films as hero with an upcoming musical romantic entertainer 30 Rojullo Preminchatam Ela written and directed by Munna. The film is already carrying optimistic reports given couple of songs released by the makers got thumping response.

As is known, Neeli Neeli Aakasam song had become chartbuster with record views. Freshly the song crossed 100 million views in two channels together.

Singers Sid Sriram and Sunitha's soothing vocals are biggest strength of the song composed by Anup Rubens.

Amrutha Aiyer played Pradeep's love interest in the film produced by successful Kannada producers SV Babu under SV Productions banner.

Dasari Sivendra cranks the camera, while Chandra Bose pens lyrics for all the songs.








