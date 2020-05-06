Tollywood: No Style this time for Allu Arjun

Tollywood: Stylish Star Allu Arjun is currently busy working on an exciting movie titled Pushpa. Interestingly, there is a rumour doing rounds that the film will not reveal the stylish avatar of Allu Arjun but limits him to mass and rugged avatar in the movie.

Along with that, the director is preferring to make the film in a realistic manner. There won't be much scope for the actor to unleash his dance skills in the movie except for one song which is a special item number.

The sources say that the fans are also prepared for the same since they know that the movie's story can't demand Allu Arjun to look nice and posh on the screen. The shoot of the movie started but came to a stop because of the lockdown.

The complete details of the movie's cast and crew will come out soon.