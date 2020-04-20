Tollywood: Renu Desai gives a befitting reply to Trolls

Tollywood: Renu Desai is one of the popular artists in the Telugu film industry. The actress made her debut with Pawan Kalyan's Badri and the film completed 2 decades already. Renu Desai now shared her experiences of working with the film. But, a few people raised questions that why Renu is digging the past and the actress answered them.

Sharing the same, Renu Desai has given an explanation for bringing up the discussion of this now. "Naaku ippude ee screen shot vacchindi naa msgs lo. Avasaram aa? Avvunu, avasaram! It's #20yearsofbadri mee information kosam. Chala mandi marchipotaaru ee naa modati cinema so ee movie naa kosam chala chala special untundi. Entha dvesham enduku anna? Manan already oka world crisis lo unnamu ee virus valle. Kunchum manchi alochanalo petkondi andari kosam. Entha kopam mee aarogyam kosam manchi ledhu😊 #liveandletlive"

Renu Desai will next come up with her directorial which revolves around farmers and agriculture.