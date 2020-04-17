Tollywood: Star heroine eyes on this remake?

Tollywood: Samantha Akkineni is one of the star heroines in the Telugu film industry. The actress is currently keeping a low profile and the same has been giving hints that she is pregnant. The sources close to the actress already ruled out these rumours. Interestingly, there is a new rumour about Samantha's line up of projects now.

Samantha always had a special interest in Kannada films. The actress remade U-Turn in the past and she has been looking out for other solid scripts for bringing them to Telugu.

According to the reports, Samantha watched the latest sensational hit Dia and has been raving about the same in her circles. Some of them are speculating that Samantha could be interested to remake the film in Telugu. As of now, Samantha did not announce her next film and we await formal confirmation from the actress.