' Spy' team to have a theatre tour in Hyderabad today

Team "Spy" is highly ecstatic with the response to the film. This action thriller has made a stunning 11 crores gross on day one, which is the highest...

Team "Spy" is highly ecstatic with the response to the film. This action thriller has made a stunning 11 crores gross on day one, which is the highest for a Nikhil starrer. Popular editor Garry BH turned director with this project.

The latest information is that the movie unit will visit AMB Cinemas, Vishwanath theatre, Sree Ramulu theatre, and Devi 70 MM theatre today. This is a good chance for movie lovers to meet Nikhil and the team.



The post-release promotions are important for any film, and the "Spy" team seems to have understood this trick. Iswarya Menon is the female lead. Rana Daggubati played a cameo. Sanya Thakur, Abhinav Gomatam, Aryan Rajesh, Makrand Deshpande, Jisshu Sen Gupta, Nitin Mehta, and Ravi Varma essayed other important roles.

