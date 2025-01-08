‘1000 Words’ screening receives overwhelming response

The special screening of 1000 Words, directed and produced by Ramana Villart under the Villart Productions banner, has left a lasting impact on audiences, with several notable personalities attending the event. The film, featuring Arvind Krishna, Divi Vadthya, Meghana Srinivas, and Vinay in pivotal roles, explores a deeply emotional narrative that resonates with viewers on many levels.

Notable guests, including Renu Desai, SV Krishna Reddy, Achi Reddy, and Madhura Sridhar, shared their thoughts after watching the film. Renu Desai, visibly moved, praised the film's unique story. She expressed, “The film made me cry. The concept of conveying a powerful story from just one photo is extraordinary. This movie deserves to reach a wide audience. Ramana’s work will undoubtedly lead to more wonderful films.” SV Krishna Reddy also lauded the film’s emotional depth, calling it “extraordinary” and predicting it would win several awards.

Arvind Krishna, who plays the lead, shared his gratitude, noting how the project came to him after a significant personal setback. “This film is very special to me. I’m thankful to Ramana Sir for giving me this opportunity,” he said. Divi Vadthya and Meghana Srinivas also received praise for their standout performances, with Divi remarking, “I cried at the end. The last ten minutes truly touched my heart.” Meghana, portraying a mother, added, “I experienced motherhood through this role, even though I am not a mother myself.”

Ramana Villart, reflecting on the journey, highlighted the emotional core of the film, which explores the pain a mother undergoes during childbirth. He credited the film’s success to the entire team, including Arvind, Divi, Meghana, and child artist Vinay, whose performances were highly appreciated.