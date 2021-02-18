'101 Jillala Andagadu' gets release date

Tollywood: It's known that Dil Raju has resolved to back sensible and content-driven movies that have something unique to offer in terms of concept and entertainment. The ace producer has been encouraging promising filmmakers who have their pulse on the changing trends. As part of his endeavor, Dil Raju has joined hands with Krish Jagarlamudi, a director who is known for encouraging new kinds of subjects. The duo is now coming with '101 Jillala Andagadu', a content-driven entertainer.

The film is presented by the Krish-Dil Raju duo and produced by Shirish, Rajiv Reddy and Saibaba Jagarlamudi on Sri Venkateswara Creations and First Frame Entertainments. Rachakonda Vidya Sagar is getting introduced as a director. Avasarala Srinivas, who has carved an image for himself as a talented actor and sensible writer-director, is the film's male lead. He is also the writer of its rib-tickling and interesting story.

The fun-filled entertainer has completed its shoot. Post-production works are going on. The producers are now planning to release the film in theatres on May 7 after wrapping up all other works. Besides Avasarala Srinivas, the film also features Ruhani Sharma ('Chi La Sow' fame). Cinematography is by Ram and music is by Shaktikanth Karthik.