‘7:11 PM’ trailer review: Innovative & extraordinary

“7:11 PM” is a futuristic sci-fi movie, starring Saahas and Deepika as the lead pair. After receiving a thumping response for the teaser, the makers have launched the theatrical trailer today. Star director Harish Shankar launched it digitally.

The story takes place in three different timelines and two different planets. While a flying saucer enters the earth on a mission, a guy who got into a bus in a small town called Hamsaladeevi in India the other day is found unconscious at a beach in Melbourne and he has no idea what happened to him and how he traveled such a long distance in one day in just a means of public transport. He needs to race against time and fight against many odds to accomplish a mission that is highly impossible.

The purpose of the trailer is to introduce us to the premise of “7:11 PM.” The idea is very innovative, and so is the storytelling. The writing part and the execution are extraordinary. Every rupee spent on the VFX is clearly visible in every single frame. Right from the performances of the lead actors to the technicalities of all craftsmen are incredible, for a movie with upcoming actors and new technicians.

Chaitu Madala makes an impressive debut as a director with this first-of-its-kind movie produced by Naren Yanamadala, Madhuri Ravipati, and Vani Kanneganti under the banner of Arcus Films. The film has music scored by Gyaani, while Siva Shankar and Fabio Capodivento handled the cinematography. Srinu Thota is the editor. “7:11 PM” will release through Mythri on July 7, 2023.