90s backdrop for Ravi Teja's next

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is currently busy with an interesting film titled Khiladi. The film unit is yet to confirm the film's release date. Meanwhile, the actor is planning to increase his pace and do back-to-back films. One of them will be directed by Sarath Mandava. The young filmmaker has prepared an interesting subject for the actor.

Going by the buzz, the film has a 90s backdrop and the film is based on a real incident that took place in the early 90s.

Ravi Teja is extremely happy with the way the subject shaped up. Talking about the project recently, the director shared that the first look will be mind-blowing and the film's title will be kickass.

The film unit is going to hit the floors soon. More details about the project will come out soon. Stay tuned.