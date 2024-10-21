A major update of ‘The Raja Saab’ awaited on Darling’s b’day

Rebel Star Prabhas's fans are buzzing with excitement as they eagerly await updates on the much-anticipated film The Raja Saab, directed by the talented Maruthi. In a special announcement, the makers revealed that they will share a new update in celebration of Prabhas's birthday on the 23rd. Produced by TG Vishwaprasad under the People Media Factory banner, the film is set to make waves in the industry.



The Raja Saab marks Maruthi's foray into the romantic horror genre, which is a first for Prabhas, intensifying curiosity surrounding the project. A poster released alongside the announcement showcases Prabhas looking ultra-stylish, teasing fans with a refreshing new look and makeover.

Renowned for its blockbuster successes in Tollywood, People Media Factory is committed to delivering grand production values, aiming to set new benchmarks with The Raja Saab. Scheduled for a pan-India release on April 10 next year, the film will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Currently, the shooting is in its final stages, and fans can hardly contain their anticipation for what promises to be an exciting cinematic experience.