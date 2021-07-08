A new heroine to pair up with Abhiram for 'Ahimsa'?

Tollywood's star producer Suresh Babu's son Abhiram Daggubati is all set to make his entry into films. His debut film was launched in style and is titled interestingly as "Ahimsa". Ace director Teja is directing the project.

As per the latest grapevine, the film's shooting will start from August and the major part of the film would be shot in the exotic locations in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

The makers are scouting for the female lead and the inside talk is a newcomer would be cast opposite Abhiram. The film is bankrolled on Anandi Arts.

RP Patnaik is the music director for the film. "Ahimsa" is touted to be a concept-based entertainer and Abhiram worked on his physique to sport a slim and lean look.

The project was launched in style at Ramanaidu Studios in the presence of Abhiram's uncle Venkatesh, brother Rana, producers Shyam Prasad Reddy, KL Narayana, Gemini Kiran, and others.